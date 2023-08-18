BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Fargo man convicted of a 2021 murder had his appeal of the convictions rejected by the North Dakota Supreme Court August 17.

Arthur Kollie was convicted of murder, robbery and aggravated assault in a September 2022 trial and, in October 2022, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He was accused of stabbing and strangulating a 14-year-old girl to death who was skateboarding through a Fargo park on June 4, 2021.

In his appeal of the convictions, Kollie claimed his constitutional rights were violated in several areas during the trial:

The district court held several bench conferences, or sidebars, within view of the public, but outside the hearing of the public and without an adequate record being made available. Such actions, he argued, constituted courtroom closures in a public trial. The trial judge in the case erred in his jury instructions on the murder charge. His murder and aggravated assault convictions violate the double jeopardy clauses of the state and federal constitutions and portions of the North Dakota Century Code, saying aggravated assault is a lesser included charge of murder and that one of his two convictions must be vacated. The court erred in showing a video of the victim that constituted irrelevant evidence.

After review, the State Supreme Court found:

The sidebars did not constitute courtroom closures. “At all times, the public was able to observe the sidebars. The public was not asked to leave the courtroom or prevented from entering the courtroom. Although what was said at the nine sidebars is either partially or completely absent in the record, the context provides some insight as to the substance of the sidebars. Based on the context, the sidebars appear to address routine evidentiary rulings, objection rulings, or administrative matters such as scheduling.” The judge did not err in his instructions on the murder charge. There was no double jeopardy in his convictions on both murder and aggravated assault. “The murder charge required that Kollie caused the death of the victim, either intentionally or knowingly or willfully, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life. The aggravated assault charge did not require intentionally, knowingly, or willfully causing death. It did, however, require proof of a dangerous weapon. Thus, these offenses contain different elements and are not the same offense,” the court wrote. The video should not have been admitted; however, in light of the preponderance of the evidence against Kollie at trial, it is considered “harmless error” under Rule 52 of the North Dakota Rules of Criminal Procedure. “Given the weight of the evidence against him — particularly the testimony of the truck driver describing Kollie’s actions at the scene — we conclude that the admission of a short video showing the victim when she was alive was harmless error under N.D.R.Crim.P. 52(a),” the court said.

As a result of the findings, the North Dakota Supreme Court upheld Kollie’s convictions. You can read the court’s full opinion here.