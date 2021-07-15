ND Supreme Court upholds murder sentence for Minot man

The state’s highest court has upheld a Minot man’s murder sentence.

Alex Eggleston was convicted and sentenced for the murder of Vance Neset, which took place outside a Williston hotel in 2017.

Eggleston appealed his sentence to the state Supreme Court, arguing the law was unconstitutionally vague as applied to him and a violation of his due process.

The court found that Eggleston’s argument was not first adequately presented to the district court and it will not hear the issue for the first time on appeal, so his sentence will be upheld.