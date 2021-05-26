ND tax season outcome

With the tax deadline pushed to May 17, many North Dakotans took full advantage.

From the original deadline of April 15 to May 17, the state Tax Commissioner’s office saw approximately 80,000 people file their taxes.

Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger says between everything that happened last year with the pandemic and the changes made, the extension came in handy for many.

“It was a smart move. There a lot of benefits to moving it back and it helped a lot of those preparing taxes to make sure they got it right so they wouldn’t have to come back and file amended returns later,” said Rauschenberger.

Rauschenberger says of the many changes made the biggest impact was the change to unemployment.

Three months into the tax season a law was passed where the first $10,200 of unemployment would not be taxed. That means 30,000 North Dakotans will be receiving the taxes they paid out between January and March.

“So we kind of have to go through a process and look at every return and look at how much unemployment was that the individual or couple made last year. And then figure out how much of that is now not taxable,” explained Rauschenberger.

Rauschenberger says the goal is to have checks mailed out by the middle of summer to those who qualify.