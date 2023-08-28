BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — People are spending more in North Dakota.

North Dakota Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus says the state’s taxable sales and purchases for the second quarter of 2023 are up 17 percent over the same time in 2022.

Taxable sales and purchases for April, May and June of 2023 were $6.9 billion.

“Through the first half of 2023, our economy continues to perform extremely well, exhibiting strong growth in taxable sales and purchases versus last year across virtually all major categories including energy and agriculture,” Kroshus notes. “The solid performance in quarter two is further evidence of our state’s healthy economy.”

Out of 15 major industry sectors reporting taxable sales and purchases, 13 reported increases over the same period in 2022. Most notably, the mining and oil extraction sector increased by $247 million (a 51 percent increase) and the wholesale trade sector increased by $360 million (a 25 increase).

“North Dakota’s energy sector once again posted the largest increase compared to other categories,” Kroshus explaines. “This is attributable to various factors including a strong demand, both at home and abroad, fewer supply-chain disruptions and heightened economic activity.”

The four largest cities in North Dakota reported the following increases:

Minot: 13 percent increase

Bismarck: 4.7 percent increase

Fargo: 4 percent increase

Grand Forks: 3.6 percent increase

Of the 50 largest cities in North Dakota, the highest percentage of increases for the second quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter of 2022), were:

New Town: 115.6 percent increase

Burlington: 87.7 percent increase

Velva: 69.9 percent increase

Belfield: 66.5 percent increase

Hillsboro: 63.3 percent increase

Counties with the highest percentage of increases for the second quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter of 2022, were:

McHenry County: 74.9 percent increase

Mountrail County: 62.9 percent increase

Divide County: 52.1 percent increase

Williams County: 34.9 percent increase

Griggs County: 33 percent increase

Other counties and their taxable sales increases over the same time in 2022:

Burleigh County: 4.7 percent increase

Morton County: 8.8 percent increase

Ward County: 16.5 percent increase

Stark County: 23.2 percent increase

The complete data for this quarter of 2023 North Dakota Sales and Use Tax Statistical Report can be accessed through an interactive Power BI report found at www.tax.nd.gov/data.