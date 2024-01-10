BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota Tourism released its 2024 publications today promoting thousands of the state’s travel businesses, services, and showcasing why North Dakota is a must-see destination.

The state’s official 116-page Travel Guide features North Dakota imagery and easy-to-find information to motivate visitors to experience North Dakota’s outdoor adventures, history, culture and communities while promoting attractions, events and places to stay.

Traveler information is available for more than 250 North Dakota communities. About 225,000 copies are expected to be distributed in 2024.

The 2024 Hunting and Fishing Guide gives a promotional overview of North Dakota’s world-class fisheries and hunting opportunities and directs readers to the many resources of North Dakota Game and Fish for detailed information. An extra 50,000 copies have been printed for this year due to growing demand for the guide and information on hunting and fishing in the state.

Two new publications include a 24-page Inspiration Guide and four-page Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library sales piece. These publications will be available to travel trade businesses nationally and globally, as they develop North Dakota group-tour and visitor travel packages.

“There is continued demand for printed vacation planning guides,” Tourism and Marketing Division Director Sara Otte Coleman said. “We pride ourselves on a comprehensive Travel Guide that really represents the entire state.”

To order travel guides or state maps go to https://www.ndtourism.com/visitor-information-order-form.

Tourism’s partnership with the North Dakota Rural Electric Cooperative will also distribute guides to subscribers with their March issue of North Dakota Living.