A total of 101 people died on North Dakota highways during 2021, up 1 death from 2020 and 2019, when 100 deaths were reported in each of the two years.

That’s according to final crash data released by the North Dakota Department of Transportation Safety Division Wednesday.

The data for 2021 also indicates:

43 fatalities were not wearing their seat belt, an increase of 4.8% from 2020.

31 fatalities were alcohol-related, a decrease of 20.5% from 2020.

27 fatalities were speed-related, an increase of 12.5% from 2020.

45 fatal crashes were lane-departure related, a decrease of 25% from 2020.

Eight fatalities were motorcyclists, a decrease from 17 in 2020.

Nine fatalities were pedestrians, an increase from eight in 2020.

Motor vehicle fatalities in 2022 are trending lower than 2021 with 11 fatalities since January 1, 2022. There were 14 fatalities for the same time period in 2021.