Data survey: ND unemployment claims drop 77 percent compared to same week in 2020

Based on a recent data survey, North Dakota’s latest weekly unemployment claims have dropped 77 percent compared to the same week in 2020.

And while that percentage seems huge, according to personal financial website WalletHub, the drop was only the 17th highest decrease in the United States.

Given that 2020 was the year of COVID, it’s proably not surprising that claims were extremely high that year compared to today, with COVID vaccines, a growing vaccinated population and things returning close to normal.

Florida tops the list with the greatest change in unemployment claims from the latest week in 2021 versus the same week in 2020: A 96 percent drop in claims.

You can read the complete survey here along with the methodology use to generate the numbers.