(KXNET) — Vincent Compeau had a final wish fulfilled recently. The North Dakota veteran served with the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne 505 Infantry Company as a paratrooper and infantryman at Fort Bragg from 1980 to 1986. After leaving the service and returning to North Dakota, he lived with family members over the years in New Town, Makoti and Grand Forks. Compeau always made it clear he had one last dream to be carried out when he died: A final parachute jump.

Vincent Compeau in the U.S. Army

It would take a North Dakota senator, the U.S. Army and the 82nd Airborne Division to make that wish a reality.

Compeau died in November 2022. His family began working on his request, contacting Senator John Hoeven, who worked with 82nd Airborne Division Commander Major General Christopher LaNeve and Army Chaplain Lieutenant Colonel Eric Spice to help arrange and fulfill the last wish.

On February 28, Compeau’s ashes were tethered up and, along with a number of accompanying servicemen, parachuted from a helicopter over Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Following the jump, his ashes were spread in the drop zone.

“We are grateful every day for the hard work and sacrifice of our state’s veterans, like Vincent Compeau, to defend our nation,” said Hoeven. “This jump was not only Vincent’s final wish, but serves as a cherished moment for his loved ones that honors his life and memory.”

Below is a slideshow of the final jump — all video and images are courtesy U.S. Army 82 Airborne Division: