(KXNET) — The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan is receiving a federal grant of $1,860,775 for expansion, infrastructure and landscaping.

The funding will be used to provide 1,440 columbarium niches, or final resting place walls for ashes after cremation.

The money will also provide for infrastructure development and landscaping on one acre of land, which will support additional burial options for North Dakota veterans and eligible family members.

“The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery is a beautiful resting place for the brave North Dakotans who have served in the military,” said North Dakota Senator Hoeven, who worked to secure the funding for the cemetery. “This funding will help ensure NDVC is able to continue providing the honors and recognition active duty, Guard and Reserve veterans have earned.”

The grant is through the Veterans Cemetery Grants Program, overseen by the Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration.