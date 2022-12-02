BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota are rising, according to the latest weekly data from the North Dakota Department of Health released Friday.

For the week of November 25 – December 1, new cases totaled 1,102, up 327 cases from the week before.

A total of 277,366 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the North Dakota since the health department began tracking the numbers in March 2020.

Since the start of 2022 and through August 31, a total of 253 people have died where COVID is listed as the leading cause of death, according to the most recent health department data posted online.

COVID numbers hit their highest mark during the week of January 14-20, when 15,858 cases were reported.

Admissions to North Dakota hospitals involving COVID-19 case totaled 81 during the week, up 14 from last week.

The number of Intensive Care Unit beds occupied by COVID patients during the week totaled 6, up 5 from the week before.

The number of inpatient beds occupied by COVID patient during the week totaled 67, up 11 from the week before.

New COVID-19 cases by select counties during the week of November 15 – December 1, 2022:

Cass County: 242

Burleigh County: 185

Grand Forks County: 101

Ward County: 88

Stark County: 83

Morton County: 51

Williams County: 43

Rolette County: 27

The health department compiles its weekly COVID data on a time frame that runs from the previous Friday to the current Thursday. The data is then reported weekly on Fridays.

You can find more COVID information at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.