BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota continue to rise, according to the latest weekly data from the North Dakota Department of Health released Friday.

For the week of July 1-7, 2022, new cases totaled 1,583, up 172 from the week before.

A total of 251,876 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the North Dakota since the health department began tracking the numbers in March 2020.

Since the start of 2022 and through April 30, a total of 191 people have died where COVID is listed as the leading cause of death, according to the most recent health department data posted online.

COVID numbers hit their highest mark during the week of January 14-20, when 15,859 cases were reported.

New COVID-19 cases by select counties during the week of July 1-7:

Cass County: 309

Burleigh County: 219

Grand Forks County: 108

Ward County: 93

Morton County: 70

Williams County: 65

Rolette County: 61

Stark County: 61

The health department compiles its weekly COVID data on a time frame that runs from the previous Friday to the current Thursday. The data is then reported weekly on Fridays.

You can find more COVID information at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.