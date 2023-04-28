BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota have decreased from the previous week, according to the latest weekly data from the North Dakota Department of Health released Friday, and are at their lowest point in over a year.

For the week of April 21-27, 2023, new cases totaled 199, down 76 cases from the week before.

North Dakota COVID cases haven’t been below 200 in over a year. The last time was March 31, 2022, when 197 cases were reported.

A total of 290,687 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the North Dakota since the health department began tracking the numbers in March 2020.

COVID numbers hit their highest mark during the week of January 14-20, 2022, when 15,922 cases were reported.

Through March 31, 2023, total of 37 people have died in North Dakota where COVID is listed as the leading cause of death, according to the most recent health department data posted online. A total of 306 people died in 2022 where COVID is listed as the leading cause of death, according to the most recent health department data posted online. The data reported is provisional, meaning the numbers are not yet considered official and may change.

Admissions to North Dakota hospitals involving COVID-19 case totaled 47 during the week, up 20 from last week.

The number of Intensive Care Unit beds occupied by COVID patients during the week totaled 2, the same as the week before.

The number of inpatient beds occupied by COVID patient during the week totaled 27, up 4 from the week before.

New COVID-19 cases by select counties during the week of April 21-27, 2023:

Cass County: 41

Burleigh County: 25

Ward County: 20

Rolette County: 17

Grand Forks County: 16

Stark County: 13

Morton County: 8

Williams County: 3

The health department compiles its weekly COVID data on a time frame that runs from the previous Friday to the current Thursday. The data is then reported weekly on Fridays.

You can find more COVID information at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.