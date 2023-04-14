BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota have decreased from the previous week, according to the latest weekly data from the North Dakota Department of Health released Friday.

For the week of April 7-13, 2023, new cases totaled 348, down 66 cases from the week before.

A total of 290,250 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the North Dakota since the health department began tracking the numbers in March 2020.

COVID numbers hit their highest mark during the week of January 14-20, 2022, when 15,929 cases were reported.

Through March 31, 2023, total of 37 people have died in North Dakota where COVID is listed as the leading cause of death, according to the most recent health department data posted online. A total of 306 people died in 2022 where COVID is listed as the leading cause of death, according to the most recent health department data posted online. The data reported is provisional, meaning the numbers are not yet considered official and may change.

Admissions to North Dakota hospitals involving COVID-19 case totaled 37 during the week, up 1 from last week.

The number of Intensive Care Unit beds occupied by COVID patients during the week totaled 6, down 1 from the week before.

The number of inpatient beds occupied by COVID patient during the week totaled 24, unchanged from the week before.

New COVID-19 cases by select counties during the week of April 7-13, 2023:

Cass County: 69

Burleigh County: 48

Grand Forks County: 47

Ward County: 39

Morton County: 21

Williams County: 12

Rolette County: 10

Stark County: 17

The health department compiles its weekly COVID data on a time frame that runs from the previous Friday to the current Thursday. The data is then reported weekly on Fridays.

You can find more COVID information at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.