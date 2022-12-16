BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota have dropped from the previous week, according to the latest weekly data from the North Dakota Department of Health released Friday.

For the week of December 9-15, 2022, new cases totaled 954, down 103 cases from the week before. It marks the second straight week of declines in new cases.

A total of 279,330 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the North Dakota since the health department began tracking the numbers in March 2020.

Since the start of 2022 and through August 31, a total of 253 people have died where COVID is listed as the leading cause of death, according to the most recent health department data posted online.

COVID numbers hit their highest mark during the week of January 14-20, when 15,847 cases were reported.

Admissions to North Dakota hospitals involving COVID-19 case totaled 49 during the week, down 12 from last week.

The number of Intensive Care Unit beds occupied by COVID patients during the week totaled 3, down 1from the week before.

The number of inpatient beds occupied by COVID patient during the week totaled 49, down 9 from the week before.

New COVID-19 cases by select counties during the week of December 9-15, 2022:

Cass County: 196

Burleigh County: 142

Grand Forks County: 106

Ward County: 90

Williams County: 52

Morton County: 49

Stark County: 37

Rolette County: 22

The health department compiles its weekly COVID data on a time frame that runs from the previous Friday to the current Thursday. The data is then reported weekly on Fridays.

You can find more COVID information at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.