NDDHS says there’s no plans for North Dakota to resettle fleeing Afghans

As the conflict continues to unfold in Afghanistan, there is no current plan to bring any of the fleeing Afghans to the Peace Garden State.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services, who oversees the Refugee Resettlement Program, says there is no plan to have them resettle here and that there is actually quite an extensive process in order to do so.

The state’s refugee coordinator says the people being transported to the U.S. are classified as Special Immigrant Visa Holders.

Each person will be resettled in an area of the country that Afghans have already settled in.

“There are strong communities that have already been set up for individuals that have a successful history of gaining employment, stimulating within the community, learning English and you know really developing successful relationships with a variety of different community members,” said Holly Triska-Dally.

It takes eight different government agencies and six background checks for a person to gain clearance for the Refugee Resettlement Program in North Dakota.