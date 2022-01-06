NDDoH announces project to understand COVID-19 immunity, experiences in North Dakota

A project to understand COVID-19 immunity and experiences in the state has been created by the North Dakota Department of Health, University of North Dakota and North Dakota State University.

The Immunosurveillance and Experiences of COVID-19 in North Dakota project, funded by a greant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will help the NDDoH better understand the level of population immunity to COVID-19 from natural infection, vaccination, or both, and the experiences of North Dakotans, according to State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi.

The project will have two parts: a survey with a representative population sample of North Dakota, or a survey-collection of blood and saliva sample collection with a representative population sample from areas in the communities of Fargo, Grand Forks, Bismarck and Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

People in the survey-only portion of the project will be invited to voluntarily complete a survey on three separate occasions over the next 18 months.

People in the sample-collection portion will be invited to complete the surveys, voluntarily participate in blood draws and receive a free test for COVID-19 in three separate events that are six months apart over the next 18 months.

Mailed invitations will be sent to a random sample of addresses from a list of all U.S. Postal Service addresses in North Dakota in January of 2022.

For more about the survey, sample collection and timeline and data privacy, you can view the full press release on NDSU’s website.