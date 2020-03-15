NDDoH Says “No New Cases” After Testing 32 Samples for the Coronavirus Saturday

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The DOH tested 32 samples for the novel coronavirus today, and all test results were negative. That brings the state’s total number of tested cases to 86 negative and one positive, with six pending.

Saturday morning, Governor Doug Burgum brought together members of the state’s COVID-19 Unified Command, which he activated Friday as he declared a state of emergency.

Members discussed what’s been done so far to prevent and slow the spread of coronavirus, and how to expand upon the efforts of the Department of Health’s Emergency Operations Center, which has been in place since January.

The Unified Command is led by State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte and the state’s adjutant general, Major General Alan Dohrmann. Members include Cabinet leaders, State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, and North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott.

Governor Burgum emphasized that while a state of emergency has been declared, to remove hurdles and provide maximum flexibility in accessing state and federal resources, North Dakota remains in a “state of calm.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

401k Worries

Thumbnail for the video titled "401k Worries"

TMCC Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "TMCC Closure"

2019 Century Patriots

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 Century Patriots"

State Hospital Visitors

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hospital Visitors"

Dale Berreth Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dale Berreth Hockey"

Walmart Hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Hours"

President Trump Tests Negative

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump Tests Negative"

Minot State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Hockey"

NDDoH - "No new cases"

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDDoH - "No new cases""

Folding Angels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Folding Angels"

Robert One Minute 3-14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-14"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 3-14-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 3-14-20"

Drop in Salvation Army

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drop in Salvation Army"

Sports Alternatives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports Alternatives"

DOD Restrictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOD Restrictions"

State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Basketball"

House Fire Benefit

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Fire Benefit"

Blood Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Donations"

UMary Dale Lennon

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Dale Lennon"

Friday, March 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge