NDDoH Says “No New Cases” After Testing 32 Samples for the Coronavirus Saturday

The DOH tested 32 samples for the novel coronavirus today, and all test results were negative. That brings the state’s total number of tested cases to 86 negative and one positive, with six pending.

Saturday morning, Governor Doug Burgum brought together members of the state’s COVID-19 Unified Command, which he activated Friday as he declared a state of emergency.

Members discussed what’s been done so far to prevent and slow the spread of coronavirus, and how to expand upon the efforts of the Department of Health’s Emergency Operations Center, which has been in place since January.

The Unified Command is led by State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte and the state’s adjutant general, Major General Alan Dohrmann. Members include Cabinet leaders, State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, and North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott.

Governor Burgum emphasized that while a state of emergency has been declared, to remove hurdles and provide maximum flexibility in accessing state and federal resources, North Dakota remains in a “state of calm.”