NDDoH to host virtual Town Hall to discuss COVID-19 vaccine boosters

FILE: A vaccination record card is shown during a COVID-19 vaccination drive for Spring Branch Independent School District education workers Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. School employees who registered were given the Pfizer vaccine.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The North Dakota Department of Health will host a live, virtual Town Hall on Thursday to discuss and answer questions about COVID-19 booster shots.

Paul Carson, MD, FACP, North Dakota State University; Molly Howell, MPH, NDDoH; and Vanessa Raile, North Dakota Long Term Care Association, will be in attendance.

The following individuals are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to receive a booster dose:

  • People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings
  • People 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions
  • People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions
  • People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

These recommendations are only for people who received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Town Hall will begin at 2 p.m. and you can submit questions to the panel using the “Q&A” feature on Microsoft Teams.

Click here for the link.

