NDDoH updates COVID-19 testing numbers in the state

The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) Division of Microbiology has updated its coronavirus testing numbers in the state as of Monday at 8 p.m., with still only one positive case.

According to the NDDoH, 149 total tests have been issued with only one positive case. Thirty-seven of those tests were performed Monday. Zero deaths and zero people have been hospitalized as well.

The state has monitored a total of 43 people, with 25 being actively monitored now.

For more information, CLICK HERE to access the NDDoH coronavirus page for resources and information.