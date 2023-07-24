BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation is seeking applications for their Township Assistance Program.

According to a press release from the NDDOT, the organization, in partnership with the Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute (UPGPT) at NDSU, aims to distribute up to $10 million in state funds to townships across North Dakota for projects that serve the purpose of “improving or repairing corridors that move freight and other commodities to market,” as well as to match federal aid.

“Investing in townships is an integral part of keeping North Dakota moving,” said NDDOT Director Ron Henke in the release. “The Township Assistance Program provides state funds to adequately connect corridors in all areas of North Dakota.”

Applications for the program are currently available on this page, and should be submitted electronically through the NDSU-UGTPI system. All townships must apply through their respective county, and each individual project submission must be sent in its own application.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.



