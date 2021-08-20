NDDOT and NDHP gearing for Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over effort

You may notice some extra patrol cars out and about beginning this weekend.

That’s because the ND Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol are kicking off the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

This year has been a record year for North Dakota drivers, with 70 crash fatalities. Twenty-four of those crashes are confirmed to be caused by alcohol.

On top of having patrol out on North Dakota roads, there will also be 47 Drug Recognition Experts assisting the effort.

“They go in through some very rigorous training on how to identify impairment outside of alcohol. So that is, you know, marijuana. That could be any type of drug. Including prescription. So having that extra law enforcement out there and really looking for impairment outside of alcohol is just as important,” explained Lauren Bjork, the Safety Public Information Program Manager for NDDOT.

The campaign is set to run from August 20th through September 6th.

