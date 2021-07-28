NDDOT expanding its services statewide with kiosks

Going into DMVs may become a thing of the past as the North Dakota Department of Transportation is bringing services to you.

Through the allocation of $6 million in CARES Act funds, 44 self-serve kiosks are now spread across the state, bringing the total to 52.

With the kiosks, people will be able to renew their registration, renew their license or update their information.

One of the department’s main focuses is to add kiosks to more rural areas that may not have direct access.

“That will really allow them to get the most popular services when they want and where they want, and a lot of the locations are 24/7. So it really benefits them and then they also don’t have to drive into one of our main offices. And it also reduces the traffic in our main offices so people have less wait time,” said Brad Schaffer, the Driver’s License Director.

Schaffer says you will be able to find kiosks in courthouses, gas stations and supermarkets.

You can find a location near you at https://www.dot.nd.gov/divisions/mv/renewal-options.htm