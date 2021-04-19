NDDOT looking for input on Bismarck exit 161

The state Department of Transportation is looking for your input on an important Bismarck interchange.

Exit 161 includes a bridge connecting Centennial Road and Bismarck Expressway, as well as on and off ramps for I-94.

They say with the expansion of residential and commercial properties in east Bismarck, about 24,000 cars cross the bridge on a daily basis.

That’s why they’ve come up with five alternatives for people to comment on.

“So exit 161 is a major truck route through Bismarck. It connects a lot of businesses from say Highway 83 all the way to south Bismarck. It’s just a major, major connecting road I guess,” said Darell Arne, the project manager for exit 161.

The next step will be to narrow it down to two options for which they’ll conduct environmental studies.

The project is expected to be complete in 2024.

To see how you can submit your input, CLICK HERE.