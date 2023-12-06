MAX, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation want to to reduce the number of severe crashes that occur at the intersection of U.S. Highway 83 and North Dakota 23. So NDDOT representatives held a meeting at Max City Hall, asking people’s thoughts on a proposed safety measure.

“What we are proposing is what we consider a ‘double teardrop roundabout,'” explained NDDOT Engineer Derek Pfeifer. “More or less what that is consists of a roundabout at each intersection, northbound U.S. 83 and southbound U.S. 83 and North Dakota 23.”

One Max resident who is also an EMT said she’s for the plan.

“I think this is improvement that is going to be beneficial to everybody,” she said. “I have put a great amount of thought in regards to this. And from what I am seeing it is human error. Human error comes with lots of bad outcomes.”

However another Max resident doesn’t feel the same way about the project.

“It is going to slow the traffic down on Highway 83 and I am assuming about 80 percent of the traffic at that intersection is going north and south on Highway 83,” said Robin Plesuk. “And quite often they either don’t stop or don’t look. The visibility is good in my opinion to see. Either they are not paying attention or they are distracted or something because the traffic visibility is good in all directions.”

NDDOT estimates the project will cost about $16 million. Currently there’s no timeline set for the project.