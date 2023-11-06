BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As part of its Transportation Innovation Program (TRIP), the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is currently seeking ideas and plans for new, innovative transportation throughout the state.

The Innovation Program is an ongoing program funded by both the NDDOT and the Federal Highway Administration, which aims to improve areas that are in need of constant improvement on state streets — such as improving bridges and structures, construction, roadway surfacing, planning, operations, and maintenance. As such, they are constantly searching for suggestions on how to best improve transportation throughout the state — and now, they’re turning to the community around North Dakota for more suggestions.

“We are looking for ideas that are in the deployment and operational stage,” said NDDOT Innovation and Facilities Manager Russ Buchholz. “This will allow us to make informed decisions and implement selected ideas quickly.”



Currently, both transportation officials and organizations — including contractors, consultants, suppliers, associations, tribes, and local jurisdictions — can submit ideas for consideration. All submitted ideas will be reviewed by the NDDOT TRIP Review Team, who will then make recommendations to the Executive Team.

The deadline for consideration is December 31. For more information on the Transportation Innovation Program, or to submit an idea for consideration, visit the NDDOT’s website here.