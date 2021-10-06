NDHP, other law enforcement agencies working together to push aircraft details instead of high-speed chases

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is working with other law enforcement agencies to apprehend suspects that flee from traffic stops with an aircraft detail as opposed to conducting high-speed chases.

On Tuesday night, a Bismarck police officer attempted to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation when the driver fled at a high rate of speed, according to Highway Patrol Sgt. Wade Kadrmas.

Because the high rate of speed posed a risk to other drivers, the officer didn’t pursue the suspect. The Highway Patrol’s aircraft was monitoring the traffic stop.

The aircraft tracked the motorcycle to a residence in rural Bismarck where officers found a 16-year-old male, Kadrmas says. The driver was referred to juvenile court for fleeing and reckless endangerment-extreme indifference.

Due to incidents like this one, Kadrmas says Highway Patrol will more frequently engage in aircraft traffic stop monitoring.

So far this year, Highway Patrol has been involved in 72 pursuits statewide.