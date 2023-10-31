BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The driver of a semi-trailer has been cited after striking a North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) vehicle on the evening of Monday, October 30.

According to the NDHP, a Highway Patrol trooper was providing traffic control near a construction zone with ice-covered roadways on I-94 in the eastbound lane after the roadway had been closed. Only the left lane of the area was open at the time, and the trooper was using his vehicle in the right lane to shift traffic to the left while a second trooper provided advanced warning to the rear of the vehicle.

At approximately 9:00 p.m., a semi-trailer traveling through the area attempted to change lanes, causing the trailer to sway to the right and strike the rear of the patrol car. The trooper was seated in the vehicle wearing a seat belt and was not injured, but moderate damage to the car — including the removal of the front push bumper — was reported.

The release states that the semi stopped briefly before leaving the scene, and another NDHP trooper was able to leave their traffic control position and locate the vehicle and driver a short time later. The driver of the semi has been cited for leaving the scene of a reportable crash, failure to give immediate notice of a reportable crash, failure to yield for an emergency vehicle, and reckless driving.

The accident currently remains under investigation.