The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man involved in a fatal truck rollover on August 19.

According to the NDHP, Agbor Echum, a 38-year-old male from Dickinson, was traveling southbound on Highway 8 near mile marker 118, approximately 4 miles north of Halliday. The vehicle drove onto the west shoulder and re-entered the roadway before spinning and rolling, eventually coming to rest in the west ditch. Echum was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.