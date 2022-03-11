A pilot and passenger walked away uninjured after the single-engine plane they were in crashed northeast of Minot on Friday.

The pilot landed in an open field near 55th Street NE and 19th Avenue NE around 4:25 p.m. after experiencing mechanical issues, according to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The plane had minor damage during the landing.

The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration. Other assisting agencies included Ward County Sheriff’s Office, Minot Police Department, Minot Community Ambulance and Minot Rural Fire Department.