NDHP vehicle struck in Jamestown

A North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle was struck Thursday evening while a trooper was assisting a stranded motorist and tow truck in Jamestown.

A vehicle was broken down on the shoulder of I-94 and a tow truck was on the scene around 7:25 p.m. with a trooper whose lights were activated, including an arrow board directing traffic to move to the right, according to the Highway Patrol. A 51-year-old Minnesota woman in a Chevrolet Impala drove up next to the trooper’s vehicle, slowed and side-swiped it.

The Highway Patrol says the woman drove off, and the trooper left the stranded motorist and tow truck to stop the Impala.

The Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office completed the investigation and arrested the woman for driving under suspension and an outstanding warrant in Morton County for failure to appear on a previous driving under suspension charge.

She was also cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving without liability insurance.

No one was injured in the crash.