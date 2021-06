The North Dakota Highway Patrol is warning of a phone scam involving fake automated calls from the agency.

The Highway Patrol says several people have reported receiving calls asking for the last four digits of their Social Security Number and if not provided, a warrant would be issued.

#HeadsUp! Several people have reported getting FAKE automated phone calls from the #NDHP asking for last 4 digits of their SS# and if not provided, a warrant would be issued. Please do not provide any information –just hang up. The called ID number is 701-805-5500. pic.twitter.com/OcUN4xj3BN — North Dakota Highway Patrol (@NDHighwayPatrol) June 11, 2021

Troopers say this is a scam and to not provide any information.

They said the calls are coming from 701-805-5500.