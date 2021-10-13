NDPD Help for our Healers special

Help our Healers, a 30-minute special from the NDPD, aired Wednesday evening at 6:30.

The special is for an open conversation regarding substance and alcohol abuse among medical professionals, with the hopes of offering help to those in the medical field who may need it.

Dr. Melissa Henke, the medical director of the North Dakota Professional Health Program; Ann Leiseth the executive director with the North Dakota Professional Health Program; and Dr. Julie Blehm, Board President of the NDPHP, were all part of the discussion.

