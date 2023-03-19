BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota State University will be offering a series of free workshops for gardeners beginning tomorrow. Entitled Spring Fever, these gardening forums bring together experts from around the state and world to discuss growing your green thumb.

Some of the presentations include learning more about nitrogen in your garden, dirt on soil, growing apples in North Dakota, and so much more. Gardeners have the option of watching online at home or at a participating NDSU Extension County Office.

All sessions are from 6:30 to 8pm on Monday evenings. To learn more, visit this page.