NDSU North Central Research Extension in Minot opens new seed cleaning facility

A new facility to help growers sort harvest is now open in the Minot area. On Wednesday, July 21, 2021 a ribbon cutting was held to celebrate more than 10 years of work to open a new seed cleaning building.

Center Director Shana Forster said the facility will be able to clean and separate seeds by size and even by color, essentially removing the unwanted seeds farmers don’t want.

“This new facility, our optical sorter, can actually remove those yellow flacks from the brown which is not something you can usually do,” Forster said.

Forster said they sell products all over the state and neighboring states and this machine will help produce more products, faster.