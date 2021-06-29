NDSU president offered 18 more months on job, will then step down

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani has been offered 18 months at the helm, after which he would step down to become a professor at the school.

Bresciani was given a noon Wednesday deadline to sign the terms laid out by the state Board of Higher Education, which met behind closed doors for more than four hours during its meeting in Bismarck to discuss contracts of university and college presidents.

Bresciani was not available for comment.

Asked whether the decision was mutual, board chairman Nick Hacker told The Associated Press that Bresciani had “input into the contract” and he expected the president to sign it.

Hacker was not specific on what led to the decision to a one-time contract, but the president had clashed with the board previously.