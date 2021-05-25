NDSU report predicts positive economic outlook for North Dakota

North Dakota’s economic outlook for the second quarter of 2021 is looking positive, according to trends forecasted by NDSU’s Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise.

The forecast predicts a growing labor force and GDP increase for the state, but also rising unemployment and falling wages.

Not all areas of the state have the same outlook though. Bismarck is showing signs of recovery while the Fargo and Grand Forks areas are still showing signs of a struggling economy.

The Director of the Center that put out the report, Jeremy Jackson, cautions that these are just projections, but overall the state is heading in the right direction, especially as more people get vaccinated.

“The economy looks bright, and especially as we continue to build resiliency, we have to be willing to participate in the economy in order for it to grow. Getting the vaccines out there, so that people can participate in the economy is going to be the key to our economic growth moving forward,” Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise Director Jeremy Jackson said.

The full report can be found here.