(KXNET) — After the controversy with the NDSU homecoming court winners, one student took it upon himself to stand up for what he believes in.

Landon Allex created a petition to return the homecoming court to include a homecoming king and queen – male and female.

The petition states men and women are fundamentally different, and there should be two separate titles to recognize them.

He says as a community, those who agree need to hold our public institutions accountable for recognizing these truths even in the small things.

Allex wants it to be clearly known that this is not an attempt to undermine or invalidate the winners of the 2023 homecoming election.

KX News did reach out to him for further comment, and have yet to hear back from him.

The petition has 387 signatures as of today. 500 is the goal.

At the height of the controversy, State Representative Brandon Prichard posted on X saying in the next legislative session, he will introduce a bill saying state funded schools cannot pick homecoming royalty of the same sex.

To read the full petition, click this link.