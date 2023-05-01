(KXNET) — The Honor Flight began as an effort by citizens to thank veterans for their time serving the country.

Started in 2005, it now has nearly 130 active hubs in 44 states across the country with more than 270,000 veterans transported.

And currently, some North Dakota veterans are on their very own honor flight.

Nearly 100 Western North Dakotan veterans are in Arlington, Virginia for the Western North Dakota Honor Flight.

Honor Flight is a national program that takes American veterans to the nation’s capital to visit memorials as a way to thank them for their service to the country.

“It’s just fabulous to have people come and do this for us. You know, I was in during the Vietnam situation and with uprising and stuff, we never had a homecoming or nothing. So this is really important to me. Thank you,” said U.S. Army veteran Ronald Hauck.

“I never had no homecoming either,” said U.S. Army veteran George Pavlicek.

More than 150 veterans, family members, volunteers, and medical and support staff departed Bismarck a little after 7 a.m.

When the airplane landed at the Baltimore Washington International Airport, the veterans experienced a salute from the airport’s fire department when they sprayed water over the plane.

But that wasn’t the only water the vets were greeted with.

There was a rainy start to sightseeing at the Iwo Jima memorial.

But the rain subsided for the visits to the Arlington National Cemetery, the Military Women’s Memorial, and the Air Force Memorial.

“I’ve seen pictures of them before, but to see them in real life, especially like the changing of the guard, it was phenomenal. You just sit there and you just look and you know, it’s hard to explain,” said U.S. Navy Reserve and Army Veteran Gary Angell.

And all of this comes at no cost to the veterans.

With fundraising, the vets are able to travel for free and receive a t-shirt, a jacket, and a hat with the Western North Dakota Honor Flight emblem.

“This is the neatest thing, going. I would advice any veteran that served to make sure that they try to get on a flight,” said U.S. Air Force veteran Frank Senn.

Sunday night ended with a banquet were Missing men were honored, the veterans were given dinner, and a speaker shared his experience of serving our country.

The honored speaker spoke of his time in the Army and the Army Reserve as a broadcast journalist and Radio/TV specialist.

Monday brings trips to the Lincoln Memorial, the National Archives and more before we head back to Bismarck in the evening.

And the Western North Dakotan veterans weren’t the only veterans in the area representing our state.

The Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota is also on an honor flight and has veterans from the eastern part of our state.