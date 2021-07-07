Nearly 70 fires reported in the last week across ND, burning more than 3,200 acres

With 91 percent of the state in a severe drought, fire departments are very concerned with the high fire danger.

According to the North Dakota Forest Service, over the last week, 69 fires were reported across the state.

Those fires burned more than 3,200 acres.

The Elkhorn wildfire, in Billings County, was the largest at around 3,000 acres alone.

The fire was called in on July 3 and is 60 percent contained.

One of the most recent reports to the Forest Service was that the fire jumped the Missouri River.

“For that fire we had a number of local fire departments respond. We also had North Dakota Forest Service personnel out there helping as well. Civil air patrol took some aerial photos of the acreage and got a more accurate map over the weekend and Medora EMS was also out there,” said Beth Hill, the Acting Outreach and Education Manager for the ND Forest Service.

Hill says while most fires are caused by humans, lightning in dry conditions could have also sparked some of those flames.