MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Public Schools Foundation for Education awarded over $76,000 and 55 scholarships to Mandan seniors earlier in May. The scholarships available to Mandan High School seniors offer opportunities for students with a vast range of backgrounds and future education interests from technology and music to nursing and education.
Additionally, the MPS Foundation for Education awarded the Arnold E. Larson Graduate Scholarship for $5,000 to a Mandan High School graduate pursuing her master’s degree in
Music Education.
Below are the 2023 scholarships that were awarded:
Anders Jungling Scholarship
Tahrynn Nybakken $500
Arnold E. Larson Scholarship
Rylie Schick $10,000
Arnold E. Larson Graduate Scholarship
Christina Prince $5,000
Bis-Man Tire Center Scholarship
Brooklyn Leingang $1,000
BNC Bank Scholarship
Jenna Stein $1,000
Business Community Scholarship
Carter Johnson $500
Gabriel Southerland $500
Kylie Thompson $500
Carleen M. Porten Scholarship
Jordan Binder $2,000
Aleisha Condon $2,000
Dacotah Mandan Lions Scholarship
Alexis Ritzman $500
Eide Family Scholarship
Mya Sheldon $1,000
Foundation CTE Scholarship
Brooklyn Leingang $1,000
Foundation Education Scholarship
Shaydin Ell $1,000
Foundation MPS Dependent Scholarship
Anna Bendish $1,000
Breann Radke $1,000
Fort Lincoln PTO Scholarship
Taylor Adamski $500
Shayla Bechtel $500
Herman Schafer Scholarship
MaKenna Meschke $1,500
Jim Lundstrom Scholarship
Rachel Hertz $2,000
Lee Fleischer Scholarship
Brett Hoffman $1,000
Josephine Jackson $1,000
Lefty Faris Scholarship
Brady Helbling $250
Lenore Browning Cummins Scholarship
Ellie Diffley $1,000
Lilee Eilers $1,000
Brady Helbling $1,000
Tahrynn Nybakken $1,000
Carson Weyrauch $1,000
Lewis & Clark PTO Scholarship
Ty Johnson $500
Lewis & Clark Trailblazer Scholarship
Madison Frohlich $500
Shelby Hagel $500
Mary Elizabeth Kelsch Scholarship
Zoey Junker $5,000
Mary Vogel Carrick Scholarship
Dylan Geiger $2,000
Jace Severson $2,000
Marcus Lausch $1,500
Mandan Moose Lodge Scholarship
Samantha Berger $2,000
Angela Erhardt $2,000
Dominick Giggee $2,000
Lillian Giggee $2,000
Kyyan Jahner $2,000
Paige Knoll $2,000
Dylan Koenig $2,000
Landyn Meidinger $2,000
Shawn Pack $2,000
Rae Ann Kelsch Scholarship
Taylor Adamski $1,000
Red Trail PTO Scholarship
Alexis Ritzman $1,000
Robert E. Chase Scholarship
Medora Ellingson $1,500
Cassidy Mosset $1,500
Isaac Muth $1,500
Anna Bendish $1,000
Roger Royse Scholarship
Lillian Giggee $2,000
Mari Oothoudt $2,000
Starion Bank Scholarship
Devon Church $500
Sydney Heinert $500
Macy Lenior $500
Alexander Wegner $500
For more information on scholarships available for MHS seniors, visit mandanschoolsfoundation.org/scholarships.