MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Public Schools Foundation for Education awarded over $76,000 and 55 scholarships to Mandan seniors earlier in May. The scholarships available to Mandan High School seniors offer opportunities for students with a vast range of backgrounds and future education interests from technology and music to nursing and education.

Additionally, the MPS Foundation for Education awarded the Arnold E. Larson Graduate Scholarship for $5,000 to a Mandan High School graduate pursuing her master’s degree in

Music Education.

Below are the 2023 scholarships that were awarded:

Anders Jungling Scholarship

Tahrynn Nybakken $500

Arnold E. Larson Scholarship

Rylie Schick $10,000

Arnold E. Larson Graduate Scholarship

Christina Prince $5,000

Bis-Man Tire Center Scholarship

Brooklyn Leingang $1,000

BNC Bank Scholarship

Jenna Stein $1,000

Business Community Scholarship

Carter Johnson $500

Gabriel Southerland $500

Kylie Thompson $500

Carleen M. Porten Scholarship

Jordan Binder $2,000

Aleisha Condon $2,000

Dacotah Mandan Lions Scholarship

Alexis Ritzman $500

Eide Family Scholarship

Mya Sheldon $1,000

Foundation CTE Scholarship

Brooklyn Leingang $1,000

Foundation Education Scholarship

Shaydin Ell $1,000

Foundation MPS Dependent Scholarship

Anna Bendish $1,000

Breann Radke $1,000

Fort Lincoln PTO Scholarship

Taylor Adamski $500

Shayla Bechtel $500

Herman Schafer Scholarship

MaKenna Meschke $1,500

Jim Lundstrom Scholarship

Rachel Hertz $2,000

Lee Fleischer Scholarship

Brett Hoffman $1,000

Josephine Jackson $1,000

Lefty Faris Scholarship

Brady Helbling $250

Lenore Browning Cummins Scholarship

Ellie Diffley $1,000

Lilee Eilers $1,000

Brady Helbling $1,000

Tahrynn Nybakken $1,000

Carson Weyrauch $1,000

Lewis & Clark PTO Scholarship

Ty Johnson $500

Lewis & Clark Trailblazer Scholarship

Madison Frohlich $500

Shelby Hagel $500

Mary Elizabeth Kelsch Scholarship

Zoey Junker $5,000

Mary Vogel Carrick Scholarship

Dylan Geiger $2,000

Jace Severson $2,000

Marcus Lausch $1,500

Mandan Moose Lodge Scholarship

Samantha Berger $2,000

Angela Erhardt $2,000

Dominick Giggee $2,000

Lillian Giggee $2,000

Kyyan Jahner $2,000

Paige Knoll $2,000

Dylan Koenig $2,000

Landyn Meidinger $2,000

Shawn Pack $2,000

Rae Ann Kelsch Scholarship

Taylor Adamski $1,000

Red Trail PTO Scholarship

Alexis Ritzman $1,000

Robert E. Chase Scholarship

Medora Ellingson $1,500

Cassidy Mosset $1,500

Isaac Muth $1,500

Anna Bendish $1,000

Roger Royse Scholarship

Lillian Giggee $2,000

Mari Oothoudt $2,000

Starion Bank Scholarship

Devon Church $500

Sydney Heinert $500

Macy Lenior $500

Alexander Wegner $500

For more information on scholarships available for MHS seniors, visit mandanschoolsfoundation.org/scholarships.