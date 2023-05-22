MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Public Schools Foundation for Education awarded over $76,000 and 55 scholarships to Mandan seniors earlier in May. The scholarships available to Mandan High School seniors offer opportunities for students with a vast range of backgrounds and future education interests from technology and music to nursing and education.

Additionally, the MPS Foundation for Education awarded the Arnold E. Larson Graduate Scholarship for $5,000 to a Mandan High School graduate pursuing her master’s degree in
Music Education.

Below are the 2023 scholarships that were awarded:

Anders Jungling Scholarship
Tahrynn Nybakken $500

Arnold E. Larson Scholarship
Rylie Schick $10,000

Arnold E. Larson Graduate Scholarship
Christina Prince $5,000

Bis-Man Tire Center Scholarship
Brooklyn Leingang $1,000

BNC Bank Scholarship
Jenna Stein $1,000

Business Community Scholarship
Carter Johnson $500
Gabriel Southerland $500
Kylie Thompson $500

Carleen M. Porten Scholarship
Jordan Binder $2,000
Aleisha Condon $2,000

Dacotah Mandan Lions Scholarship
Alexis Ritzman $500

Eide Family Scholarship
Mya Sheldon $1,000

Foundation CTE Scholarship
Brooklyn Leingang $1,000

Foundation Education Scholarship
Shaydin Ell $1,000

Foundation MPS Dependent Scholarship
Anna Bendish $1,000
Breann Radke $1,000

Fort Lincoln PTO Scholarship
Taylor Adamski $500
Shayla Bechtel $500

Herman Schafer Scholarship
MaKenna Meschke $1,500

Jim Lundstrom Scholarship
Rachel Hertz $2,000

Lee Fleischer Scholarship
Brett Hoffman $1,000
Josephine Jackson $1,000

Lefty Faris Scholarship
Brady Helbling $250

Lenore Browning Cummins Scholarship
Ellie Diffley $1,000
Lilee Eilers $1,000
Brady Helbling $1,000
Tahrynn Nybakken $1,000
Carson Weyrauch $1,000

Lewis & Clark PTO Scholarship
Ty Johnson $500

Lewis & Clark Trailblazer Scholarship
Madison Frohlich $500
Shelby Hagel $500

Mary Elizabeth Kelsch Scholarship
Zoey Junker $5,000

Mary Vogel Carrick Scholarship
Dylan Geiger $2,000
Jace Severson $2,000
Marcus Lausch $1,500

Mandan Moose Lodge Scholarship
Samantha Berger $2,000
Angela Erhardt $2,000
Dominick Giggee $2,000
Lillian Giggee $2,000
Kyyan Jahner $2,000
Paige Knoll $2,000
Dylan Koenig $2,000
Landyn Meidinger $2,000
Shawn Pack $2,000

Rae Ann Kelsch Scholarship
Taylor Adamski $1,000

Red Trail PTO Scholarship
Alexis Ritzman $1,000

Robert E. Chase Scholarship
Medora Ellingson $1,500
Cassidy Mosset $1,500
Isaac Muth $1,500
Anna Bendish $1,000

Roger Royse Scholarship
Lillian Giggee $2,000
Mari Oothoudt $2,000

Starion Bank Scholarship
Devon Church $500
Sydney Heinert $500
Macy Lenior $500
Alexander Wegner $500

For more information on scholarships available for MHS seniors, visit mandanschoolsfoundation.org/scholarships.