Nearly yearlong Bismarck death investigation closed

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department has closed its nearly yearlong investigation into a suspicious death.

Sheriff’s officials say the death of 68-year-old Florian Kiefer has been ruled accidental.

Kiefer died at a Bismarck residence last July 29 after suffering a head injury in a fall.

Based on the initial findings at the scene and unexplained circumstances, deputies opened an investigation.

Deputies were looking into a person of interest in the death, but that person was later ruled out as a suspect.

Sheriff’s Maj. Jim Hulm says the investigation ultimately produced “no weapons, no suspects.”

