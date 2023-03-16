BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck Airport passengers are being encouraged to arrive a little earlier than usual over the next three weeks as new 3-D imaging scanners are installed at TSA checkpoints.

Three state-of-the-art Computed Tomography (CT) checkpoint scanners are being installed at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints starting March 20, and certain lanes may be closed during the process.

The TSA notes during times of high volume, delays and lines are possible at the checkpoint. Passengers should arrive at the airport 90 minutes before their flight and keep prohibited items out of their carry-on bags to help ensure an efficient screening experience.

“Along with providing critical explosives detection capabilities, this new technology improves the ability for our TSA officers to determine whether an item inside a carry-on bag is a possible threat,” said North Dakota TSA Federal Security Director David Durgan.

This equipment is similar to what is used to scan checked baggage for explosive devices. It has been resized to fit at checkpoints to create such a clear image of a bag’s contents that the system can automatically detect explosives, including liquids, by shooting hundreds of images with an X-ray camera spinning around the conveyor belt to provide TSA officers with the three-dimensional views of the contents of a carry-on bag.

Checkpoint CT technology should result in fewer bag checks. Passengers using this machine will be permitted to leave laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags.

The installation is expected to be completed by April 6.