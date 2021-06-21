New animal exhibits at the Roosevelt Park Zoo

New exotic animals have made their way to North Dakota. For just this summer you can see jaguars, a yak, African porcupines and Canadian lynx all at the Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot.

All of these animals are temporarily here from other zoos across the country.

Dr. Logan Wood said this is a fun way for people to learn about animals they may have never seen before.

“We wanted to provide something for our town in the busy season in the summer and it allows us to show that we have these res prosperities within other institutions, the porcupines, yak and lynx come from a zoo in Minnesota,” Wood said.



The locations for all of the new exhibits are where the old leopard facility use to be.