New CCUS project announced for Great Plains Synfuels Plant in Beulah

Sen. John Hoeven joined leaders from Basin and the Dakota Gasification Company on Thursday to announce a new carbon capture and storage project, also known as CCUS, at the Great Plains Synfuels Plant in Beulah.

Hoeven says not only would this proposed project be the largest coal-based carbon capture project in the world, but it would also be the only location that also does CO2 enhanced oil recovery.

“What we’re announcing today is that officially that Basin Electric is moving forward with their Carbon Capture and Utilization Storage Project,” said Hoeven.

And he explained how this project is a first of its kind.

“This is the largest carbon capture project, coal-based, in the world,” Hoeven said. “And, the other thing that’s remarkable is that as far as we know in the United States, it’s the first one that is going to do both EOR enhanced oil recovery and CCUS and sequestration.”

Right now, 2 million tons of the plant’s emissions are piped more than 200 miles away to Canada where oil companies use it for enhanced oil recovery, or EOR.

That results in permanent geologic sequestration.

The proposed project will enable the facility to capture up to 3.5 million tons of CO2 per year.

The CO2 will then be piped 2.5 miles away to the site where it will be stored, permanently underground.

A Denver-based company Carbon Vault is doing stratospheric testing to proof up the geologic characteristics for the project.

Once this project is in place, DGC will be getting rid of all the C02 that they produce as a bi-product. Right now most of that goes to Canada for EOR projects and the rest of it is being vented out of their stacks. So the way this project will start is we will begin capturing what they are venting now, so at that point they will be venting no C02,” said Carbon Vault President Van Spence.

Companies like Carbon Vault are attracted to North Dakota because the state has been working on building the regulatory framework CCUS for decades.

Hoeven successfully gained regulatory primacy for the wells needed and EPA approval.

“Between the regulatory framework and the geology, North Dakota is really the sweet spot right now,” said Spence.

The technology is proven, now CCUS is on the cusp of gaining commercial viability.

Hoeven has been working on 45Q tax incentive since 2008.

Companies get $50 for every ton captured and stored permanently underground, and $35 per ton for every ton used for EOR.

Making Basin Electric’s Great Plains Synfuel Plant in Beulah the envy of the world for cracking the code on Carbon Capture Storage and Sequestration.

District 33 Senator Jessica Bell was also there.

She played a key role in the passage of the Clean Sustainable Energy Fund to support low-emission technology projects.

Bell noted that between the Gasification Plant, Power Station and the coal mine in Beulah, they support 1,300 jobs, not including hundreds of contractors.