The City of Bismarck is getting a new logo and slogan. The changes were approved by the board of commissioners earlier Tuesday evening.

To improve the city’s communications and branding, officials have been working with MABU, a marketing agency.

“Bismarck’s the Spot” has been chosen as Bismarck’s official tagline. People from the agency say the slogan is a play on the “X marks the spot” idiom.

“We started with what the current slogan is, and it goes way back. It actually isn’t used a whole lot anymore. The slogan that has been associated with the logo in the past is the Capital City of North Dakota. With the new slogan, we wanted something that would instill community pride,” said Mike Maven.

You will start to see the new logo and tagline in all communication mediums, and other projects within the next few months.