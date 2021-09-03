New Mandan High School set to be completed by 2024

Mandan Public Schools has finalized the purchase of approximately 49.42 acres of property for the future Mandan High School.

The new high school location will be between the Mandan Middle School and the Starion Sports Complex. According to a press release, this location meets several of the district’s goals for a school site, which included site size, reduced infrastructure costs and is highly accessible.

Mandan Public Schools started the 2021 school year with a record number of approximately 4,274 students, close to over 200 more students than last school year.

The project is slated for completion in 2024. The new facility will be built to accommodate approximately 1,400 high school students when it opens, with space reserved for expansion.

An official groundbreaking for both the Lakewood property and the new high school property is scheduled for late September.