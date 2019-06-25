NEW: More information in missing 7-month-old Bismarck baby

Bismarck Police are releasing new information on a missing 7-month-old baby. Cole Pfaff is being named the official person of interest.

Cole Pfaff

Baby LeahMae was last seen at 1 pm Monday on building surveillance. She was in a stroller car seat combo. Her mother Dawn Morsette was pushing the baby at the time.

Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward, and anyone who lives in the neighborhood to check any security or doorbell cameras they may have. She was last seen on the 300 block of West Arbor Ave.

Baby LeahMae has a blue/silver diaper bag with a unicorn.

If anyone has any more photos of the baby, Police are looking for more photos to release.

Dawn Morsette the mother of LeahMae is in custody, she has not officially been charged. There is a separate person of interest in the crime according to police.

Bismarck Police announce missing infant in Bismarck