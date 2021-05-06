New Netflix documentary “The Sons of Sam” has Minot tie

A new Netflix true crime documentary, The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness, details journalist Maury Terry’s investigation into New York City’s “.44 Caliber Killer” — and the documentary also reveals a tie to North Dakota: John Carr.

David Berkowitz, self-proclaimed the “Son of Sam” and deemed the “.44 Caliber Killer” by news media, went on shootings between 1976-77 that killed seven people and wounded six others.

He was arrested, convicted and still sits in prison today, but Terry believed Berkowitz didn’t act alone. That’s where John Carr comes into the picture — and Minot, North Dakota.

After Berkowitz’s arrest, Terry began investigating Carr, who used to live in New York and moved to North Dakota, because he believed eyewitness accounts of the shootings described him.

In 1978, Terry traveled all the way to the Peace Garden State and specifically, Minot. While there, he spoke with the Minot Police Department and the Ward County Sheriff’s Office about the possible connection between Berkowitz and Carr.

A Bismarck Tribune newspaper clipping from Oct. 19, 1979, detailing an investigation into John Carr in Minot, North Dakota | Courtesy: Newspapers.com

Carr was later found trespassing on housing property on Minot Air Force Base, and when a cop located the house, he said he heard a gun go off and found Carr dead inside. His death was ruled a suicide, but reporters in the documentary called his death a “questionable shooting suicide” considering the circumstances.

A probe into the connection was officially opened in North Dakota shortly after.

It’s still unknown today whether Carr had any involvement in the Sons of Sam killings.

To watch the documentary on Netflix and for more information, click here.