New nonprofit raises funds for community aquatic center in Minot

A new nonprofit, Magic City Aquatics, wants to upgrade a proposed high school pool into a community aquatic center.

The competitive pool will be located at the future site of Minot’s new high school.

Magic City Aquatics says a community water center would cost about $45 million, but expanding the planned high school pool for multipurpose use could cut the cost in half.

In order for that to happen, the public and institutions must pitch in to raise the money.

“We’re looking for people who would like to help whether it is somebody they know maybe we can reach out to help raise funds. It will be a significant project but we want to be able to do this where there is no more tax burden on the citizens. it is something that can help bring in large-scale events and serve all of the community,” said Board President Larry Hubbard.

Hubbard says the community aquatic center is a long-time need of the city.

The organization is hosting an event on Sunday at the current Magic City Campus pool where people can learn more about the goals of Magic City Aquatics. Doors open at 12:30 and the event ends at 5 p.m.

Hubbard said some old swimmers and divers will swim at this free event. He encouraged people to sign up for meals ahead of time by visiting their Facebook page.