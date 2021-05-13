New principals named for two Bismarck elementary schools

Matthew Guenther and Dr. Tabby Rabenberg have been named as principals for two Bismarck elementary schools and will begin the 2021-22 school year.

Guenther has been named principal of Miller Elementary. He’s taking over for current principal John Alstad, who is leaving to take a principalship in Minot.

Guenther, a Bismarck native and Century High School graduate, gained over 15 years of experience in the classroom as a teacher in various districts around the country prior to returning to Bismarck as a fourth grade teacher at Grimsrud in 2016. From there, Guenther served as assistant principal at Rita Murphy for one year and has been principal of Prairie Rose since 2018.

Matthew Guenther

Dr. Tabby Rabenberg Courtesy: Bismarck Public Schools

Dr. Rabenberg has been named principal of Prairie Rose Elementary. She’s coming to Prairie Rose from Horizon Middle School.

She holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and worked as a dean of students and school principal in Iowa for several years before coming to Bismarck Public Schools. She has served as principal of Horizon Middle School since 2015.